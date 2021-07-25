Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,679 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

SMG stock opened at $182.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

