Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 226,600 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 968.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 189,835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,800 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

