Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 11,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 593,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $132,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $242.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.68. The company has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $245.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.