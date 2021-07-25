Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.