Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) traded up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.60. 6,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 9,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

