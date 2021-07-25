Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $270,697.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00006713 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00121498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00138404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,558.74 or 1.00201060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.21 or 0.00869393 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

