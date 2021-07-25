Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.94 ($122.28).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAH3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

PAH3 stock opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.52. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

