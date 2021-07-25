Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

PBPB opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $186.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.