Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives $40.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of PWCDF traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $31.28. 10,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,776. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

