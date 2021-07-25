PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Raised by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

PPG traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,412. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

