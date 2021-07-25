PPG Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

PPG opened at $162.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.