PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $197.00 to $189.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.75.

NYSE PPG opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

