Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued their hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.22.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$41.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$552.91 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.04. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$15.80 and a 52 week high of C$54.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

