Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON:PFD opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Friday. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 114.80 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £941.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

