Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 7,099 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Insteel Industries worth $41,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $202,994.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $690.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

