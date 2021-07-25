Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $42.57 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,474,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.25% of Ally Financial worth $42,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,210,000 after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,505,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

