Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 188 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $44,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of ABMD opened at $328.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.18. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.25.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.