Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 30,420 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.40% of Insperity worth $45,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Insperity by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insperity by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSP opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

