Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 40,570 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,570 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.49% of Berry Global Group worth $40,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

