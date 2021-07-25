Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,780 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $1,174,610.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 534,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,661,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,032 shares of company stock worth $10,798,251. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZNTL stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

