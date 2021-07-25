Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,645,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,789 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 17.20% of Horizon Global worth $47,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Horizon Global by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HZN opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $244.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.71. Horizon Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,994.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Gohl purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,491.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $273,640. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

