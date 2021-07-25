Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 496,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 109,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,607,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,114,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,308,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $4,509,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Primo Water by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 583.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,830 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Primo Water by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Primo Water by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

