Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-$3.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

