Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $127.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

