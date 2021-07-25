PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce $61.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.26 million to $62.00 million. PROS posted sales of $63.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $278.02 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 543.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter worth about $282,000.

NYSE PRO opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.30. PROS has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

