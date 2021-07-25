PumaPay Achieves Market Cap of $6.20 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. PumaPay has a market cap of $6.20 million and $261,530.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.31 or 0.00816432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars.

