Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for NFI Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$683.34 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFI. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of NFI Group in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.67.

TSE:NFI opened at C$27.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$14.40 and a 1-year high of C$32.74.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.