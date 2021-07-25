Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Lifted by Analyst

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

