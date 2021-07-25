Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

NYSE CRK opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.64. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $14,290,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $95,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 373,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 142,089 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

