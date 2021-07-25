Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Increased by Analyst

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Constellation Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will earn $14.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $14.34. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,946.75.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,928.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1,832.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1-year high of C$1,947.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.87 billion and a PE ratio of 94.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th were given a $1.228 dividend. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

