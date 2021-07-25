Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised by Scotiabank

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Scotiabank raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2021 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

NYSE:EMN opened at $110.05 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

