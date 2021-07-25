Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Lifted by Scotiabank

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

HUN opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Huntsman by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after purchasing an additional 282,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $3,241,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

