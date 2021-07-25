Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.83 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.00.

Shares of PBH opened at C$128.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$90.75 and a one year high of C$128.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$124.57.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

