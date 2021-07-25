Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Coca-Cola Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KO. Argus increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

