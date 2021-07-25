Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $5.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.17 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,742.27.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,830.92 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,464.33.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

