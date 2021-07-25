Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avangrid in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of AGR opened at $51.80 on Friday. Avangrid has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $56.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 726.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

