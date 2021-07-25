Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.