Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $187.76 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $188.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

