Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Boosted by B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.51. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.