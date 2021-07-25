Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Increased by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.00.

Shares of PBH opened at C$128.66 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$90.75 and a 12-month high of C$128.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$124.57.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.83 million.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

