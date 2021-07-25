Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Increased by Analyst

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SARTF. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

SARTF stock opened at $571.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 0.57. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $313.50 and a 1-year high of $574.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $953.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.95 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.53%.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

