Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of StealthGas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.59 on Friday. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.57.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Boston Partners grew its position in StealthGas by 25.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 72,404 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

