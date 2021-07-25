Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $237.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $156.25 to $172.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.70. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $97.77 and a 52-week high of $208.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.39 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

