Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VCTR. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,994,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

