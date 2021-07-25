QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Get QCR alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. QCR has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $740.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QCR will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.