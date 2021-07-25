QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Several research firms recently commented on QTS. Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $77.69 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.28.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. Research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

