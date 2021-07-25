Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.89. Quanta Services posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $89.77 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $52,215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $43,990,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.