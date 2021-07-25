Quantstamp (QSP) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $21.60 million and $403,654.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.80 or 0.00811110 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.