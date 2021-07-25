Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Quhuo stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.01 million and a PE ratio of -13.90. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

