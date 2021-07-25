Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “
Quhuo stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.01 million and a PE ratio of -13.90. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Quhuo
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quhuo (QH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.