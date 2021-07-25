Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “
Quhuo stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $10.48.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quhuo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Quhuo Company Profile
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quhuo (QH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.