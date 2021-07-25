Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Quhuo stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quhuo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

